{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 13:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Five Takeaways On Notre Dame Recruits At Under Armour

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer spent the week in Orlando, Fla. to watch Notre Dame signees in the Under Armour All-America Game and check out big time class of 2021 Irish targets at the Future 50 Camp.

Read Singer's five final takeaways from the week below.

Notre Dame QB signee Drew Pyne was the best quarterback all week in Orlando.
1. Drew Pyne Was The Best Quarterback

In the actual Under Armour All-America Game, Notre Dame quarterback signee Drew Pyne was the best passer in the game no matter how you look at it, and I gave my thoughts on his performance in this story.

But Blue & Gold subscribers shouldn't be surprised about Pyne being the best quarterback in the game, because I reported all week that Pyne really stood out during practice. He was really sharp all week and his performance Tuesday was especially superb.

{{ article.author_name }}