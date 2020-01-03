In the actual Under Armour All-America Game, Notre Dame quarterback signee Drew Pyne was the best passer in the game no matter how you look at it, and I gave my thoughts on his performance in this story.

But Blue & Gold subscribers shouldn't be surprised about Pyne being the best quarterback in the game, because I reported all week that Pyne really stood out during practice. He was really sharp all week and his performance Tuesday was especially superb.