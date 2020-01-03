Three Notre Dame signees played in the Under Armour All-America Game Thursday night and were all on "Team Savage" which lost to "Team Pressure" 30-24.

Drew Pyne was really, really good in the all-star game. Pyne was the best quarterback in the game, whether you're looking at it from a pure numbers standpoint or using the good ole "eye test." Pyne finished the game 9-of-11 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown and added three rushes for 16 yards on the ground.

Pyne was in for just three drives, and all three resulted in scoring drives for Team Savage. The Irish signee had the play of the game when he fired a strike to five-star Ohio State wide receiver signee Julian Fleming for a 42-yard score.

Fleming beat his man down the seam from the slot position, and Pyne didn't step into the throw. While typically it would be a concern that Pyne didn't rely on his usually good mechanics on this throw, I actually liked that he showed his arm strength with this throw. He didn't use his lower body on this pass; it was all arm and a very quick release.

Pyne's other completions went for eight, minus three, eight, 15, four, six, 12, and 29 yards, respectively.