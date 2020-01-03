Thoughts On Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree In The Under Armour All-America Game
Three Notre Dame signees played in the Under Armour All-America Game Thursday night and were all on "Team Savage" which lost to "Team Pressure" 30-24.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts on the Fighting Irish recruits performance in the game.
Drew Pyne was really, really good in the all-star game. Pyne was the best quarterback in the game, whether you're looking at it from a pure numbers standpoint or using the good ole "eye test." Pyne finished the game 9-of-11 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown and added three rushes for 16 yards on the ground.
Pyne was in for just three drives, and all three resulted in scoring drives for Team Savage. The Irish signee had the play of the game when he fired a strike to five-star Ohio State wide receiver signee Julian Fleming for a 42-yard score.
Fleming beat his man down the seam from the slot position, and Pyne didn't step into the throw. While typically it would be a concern that Pyne didn't rely on his usually good mechanics on this throw, I actually liked that he showed his arm strength with this throw. He didn't use his lower body on this pass; it was all arm and a very quick release.
Pyne's other completions went for eight, minus three, eight, 15, four, six, 12, and 29 yards, respectively.
Notre Dame running back signee Chris Tyree was a captain for the game and was a starter as well, but it was actually annoying how little he was featured in the offense. He had just four carries going for five yards including a one yard touchdown run where he just broke the plan up the gut. If you were grading Tyree's performance based on the all-star game, it would have to be incomplete because Tyree just didn't get many opportunities as a runner.
#NotreDame RB signee @chris_tyree4 breaks the plane and scores a goal line rushing TD. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VDevnXDLw8— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) January 3, 2020
Notre Dame long snapper long signee Alex Peitsch was perfect on the night on his field goal, PAT and punt snaps. Peitsch is expected to start for the Fighting Irish this fall with John Shannon opting not to return for a fifth year.
