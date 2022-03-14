Five-star WR Carnell Tate will visit Notre Dame on Tuesday

The Notre Dame football program looked quite a bit different when Carnell Tate last visited campus. Former head coach Brian Kelly was still leading the Irish when Tate stopped by campus on November 21 for his sixth trip to Notre Dame last year. When Tate, a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, returns to Notre Dame on Tuesday with his mother, he'll get his first look at the program with new head coach Marcus Freeman in charge. Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey were among the handful of Notre Dame coaches who made visits to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in January to let Tate and other top targets at the school know how much the Irish value them. With IMG Academy on spring break this week, Tate was able to return the favor with another visit to Notre Dame.

Rees has played a major role in Notre Dame's recruitment of Tate, who started his high school career at Chicago Marist. He and Stuckey are tasked with convincing Tate that his skill set can be maximized in Notre Dame's offense. Stuckey has added a new voice to the mix since joining Notre Dame's staff in January. Tate should already be well-versed in what the Irish were all about after his six visits last year, but he needs to be sold on where the program is going moving forward too. Tate has attracted offers from all over the country and hinted on Twitter that an announcement would be coming Tuesday. That could be a new list of top schools. When Tate named his top 10 last June, the following schools made the cut: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Texas, LSU, Florida State, Illinois and Penn State.