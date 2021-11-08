Five-star Sonny Styles recaps latest Notre Dame visit

The headliner of Notre Dame’s visitor weekend for its 34-6 victory over Navy Nov. 6 was Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Alex “Sonny” Styles, the nation’s No. 6 overall player for the 2023 class. The elite defensive athlete has been a regular in South Bend since visits opened back up in June, with him visiting once over the summer and twice so far in the fall. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the nation’s No. 1 “athlete” back on Notre Dame’s campus by the end of the year, too. His most recent visit was another success.

Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman (right) with five-star athlete Alex "Sonny" Styles (left). (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold)

“It went pretty good,” Styles told BlueandGold.com. “It was good to go see such a historical game. I didn’t know how much history was behind that game until I asked Coach [Chad] Bowden and Coach [Marcus] Freeman about it. “We got to go to the top of Touchdown Jesus and see the whole campus. That was a beautiful view. “I got to see my brother, so that was great. I had a really good time. My guy Drayk was there as well; that was good.” Styles’ older brother is Irish freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., who caught one pass for 13 yards. He also mentioned Drayk, who is of course recent class of 2023 linebacker commitment Drayk Bowen from Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean. Bowen and Styles are two of the Irish’s biggest linebacker targets in the cycle. Styles wasn’t surprised to see Bowen choose the Irish over Auburn and Clemson. “When I saw the top three, I figured he was going to Notre Dame,” Styles said. “I got the feeling it’s a great fit for him there. I’m really happy for him.” Bowen and Styles spent a good bit of time together for Notre Dame’s matchup with Cincinnati Oct. 2, and following that visit, Styles told BlueandGold.com that Bowen was a guy he’d want to play with.