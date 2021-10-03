Five-Star ATH Sonny Styles on Notre Dame visit, where the Irish stand

Pickerington (Ohio) Central athlete Alex “Sonny” Styles announced a top five schools list last Thursday, around 14 months until National Signing Day for the 2023 class, which is an eternity in recruiting.

Styles saw value in trimming down his list. Clemson, Florida, Mississippi, Notre Dame and Ohio State made the cut for the five-star recruit and the nation’s No. 6 player in the 2023 cycle.

“I started to realize the schools I best see myself at,” he said. “I thought it was time for me to make my top group. I’m closer to a decision, but I’m not going to commit too early.”