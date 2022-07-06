Five-star QB Dante Moore sets commitment date

Dante Moore already has plenty of attention as the highest-ranked, uncommitted quarterback in the 2023 class. With all those eyes on him, Moore plans to make his college commitment announcement Friday on ESPN's SportsCenter at noon EDT. The five-star recruit shared the news Wednesday night on social media. Moore, a rising senior at Detroit Martin Luther King High School, has not formally shared a list of his top schools. Since late March, he's made visits to Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M. Only Oregon hosted Moore twice during that timeframe. He made an official visit to Oregon in late April and returned for the final visit weekend of June on an unofficial visit. As of Wednesday night, the last four Rivals FutureCasts predicted Moore to choose Oregon. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI5NzU5MTE0NCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD Rivals ranks Moore as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 9 overall in the 2023 class. As a junior, Moore completed 171 of his 244 passes (70.1%) for 3,050 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading his team to a Division 3 state championship in Michigan. Notre Dame appeared to be in a good position with Moore following his two-day unofficial visit in March. "A lot of places the treatment has been the same, but Notre Dame took it through the roof,” Moore said in April. “I was there for two days so they had way more things planned. For officials and everything, I am pretty sure they are going to give the best treatment from everybody. "I had a great time down there. In two days, you get a lot of information that you wouldn't on a one-day visit. I had a great time and talked to the coaches.” Moore expressed an interest in returning to Notre Dame for an official visit, but that never came to fruition. The Irish have already received a commitment from four-star quarterback CJ Carr in the 2024 class, but they're still without a quarterback in the 2023 class.