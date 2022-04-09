Five-star QB Dante Moore searching for right fit as recruitment intensifies
MASSILLON, Ohio – Five-star quarterback Dante Moore looks the part and plays the part. As a result, there is plenty of game left in his recruitment.The 6-foot-3, 199-pound, pro-style passer with 39...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news