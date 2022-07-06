Five-star QB Dante Moore sets commitment date
Dante Moore already has plenty of attention as the highest-ranked, uncommitted quarterback in the 2023 class.
With all those eyes on him, Moore plans to make his college commitment announcement Friday on ESPN's SportsCenter at noon EDT. The five-star recruit shared the news Wednesday night on social media.
Moore, a rising senior at Detroit Martin Luther King High School, has not formally shared a list of his top schools. Since late March, he's made visits to Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M.
Only Oregon hosted Moore twice during that timeframe. He made an official visit to Oregon in late April and returned for the final visit weekend of June on an unofficial visit. As of Wednesday night, the last four Rivals FutureCasts predicted Moore to choose Oregon.
Rivals ranks Moore as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 9 overall in the 2023 class. As a junior, Moore completed 171 of his 244 passes (70.1%) for 3,050 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading his team to a Division 3 state championship in Michigan.
Notre Dame appeared to be in a good position with Moore following his two-day unofficial visit in March.
"A lot of places the treatment has been the same, but Notre Dame took it through the roof,” Moore said in April. “I was there for two days so they had way more things planned. For officials and everything, I am pretty sure they are going to give the best treatment from everybody.
"I had a great time down there. In two days, you get a lot of information that you wouldn't on a one-day visit. I had a great time and talked to the coaches.”
Moore expressed an interest in returning to Notre Dame for an official visit, but that never came to fruition. The Irish have already received a commitment from four-star quarterback CJ Carr in the 2024 class, but they're still without a quarterback in the 2023 class.
Only three other teams ranked among the top 25 in Rivals' 2023 class rankings don't have a 2023 quarterback commit: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 12 Georgia and No. 25 LSU.
Unless Moore shocks the world and picks the Irish on Friday, or Carr reclassifies to the 2023 class despite previously indicating he doesn't plan to do so, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has some work to do at the quarterback position.
That would likely require Notre Dame to flip a quarterback currently committed elsewhere. Once Moore announces his decision, only three of the pro-style quarterbacks ranked among the top 25 in the 2023 class by Rivals will remain uncommitted. Only one of the top-10 dual-threat quarterbacks has not made a verbal commitment.
