Five-star OT Zach Rice shares update on Notre Dame, recruitment

Notre Dame has three offensive line commitments in the 2022 class and landing a fourth is a priority for the Irish coaching staff. It doesn’t get any bigger for Notre Dame than adding Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy’s Zach Rice, the nation’s No. 19 player and No. 4 offensive tackle in America. Notre Dame is one of Rice’s top five schools along with Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio State and Virginia.

The Fighting Irish staff has more work to do for the elite tackle from Virginia. (Rivals.com)

“Notre Dame is balling,” Rice told Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman. “They’re most definitely O-Line U. I love Blake Fisher and those guys, especially Chris Tyree. He’s another Virginia guy and that makes me comfortable. “Seeing Blake develop – from early [enrolling] to the summer when I came on my official visit, his body changed. His mentality is different. Those guys are all in. “Unfortunately [Blake] got injured, but he ended up starting as a freshman. He knows whoever behind him is just as good. Everyone is developed; no one on the offensive line is a scrub at Notre Dame.” Rice has no set decision date but will make a decision in the next couple of months as he’s signing in December and enrolling at his school of choice in January. At this point in time, North Carolina and Virginia seem to be the top two options with Notre Dame trailing at the No. 3 spot. That’s more conjecture though, as Rice has not narrowed things past his top five.