New Canaan (Conn.) pro style quarterback and Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne was in Atlanta, Ga. for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. Immediately following the event on Tuesday night, he shared his thoughts with Blue & Gold Illustrated about the event.

It was awesome. It went by quick; it was just fun. Being with a great group of guys at quarterback, doing routes on airs, one-on-ones, everything else -- it was a lot of fun. Being around such great guys was fun. It was a good day; throwing into the nets was kind of tricky but other than that, it was a good day.

These guys were really fast and being able to throw and connect with guys who you've never thrown with before was really fun. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's committed to Ohio State, he was good. He was on my 7v7 team. He was one of the guys I was able to throw with. Muhsin Muhammad, who's going to A&M, was really good. Obviously, I was watching Jordan Johnson more than anyone, and he was looking really good. He's unstoppable. It'll be pretty easy for me to be able to throw him the ball.

Being able to meet guys and build connection with guys -- some of them I'll know for the rest of my life, so it will be fun. It was a really good opportunity