Five-Star Challenge Journal: Pyne Enjoys Experience
New Canaan (Conn.) pro style quarterback and Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne was in Atlanta, Ga. for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. Immediately following the event on Tuesday night, he shared his thoughts with Blue & Gold Illustrated about the event.
Five-Star Challenge Thoughts
It was awesome. It went by quick; it was just fun. Being with a great group of guys at quarterback, doing routes on airs, one-on-ones, everything else -- it was a lot of fun. Being around such great guys was fun. It was a good day; throwing into the nets was kind of tricky but other than that, it was a good day.
These guys were really fast and being able to throw and connect with guys who you've never thrown with before was really fun. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's committed to Ohio State, he was good. He was on my 7v7 team. He was one of the guys I was able to throw with. Muhsin Muhammad, who's going to A&M, was really good. Obviously, I was watching Jordan Johnson more than anyone, and he was looking really good. He's unstoppable. It'll be pretty easy for me to be able to throw him the ball.
Being able to meet guys and build connection with guys -- some of them I'll know for the rest of my life, so it will be fun. It was a really good opportunity
Didn't Get To Throw Much With Jordan Johnson
Yeah we were talking about that. I think it was only one [during the one-on-one portion]. I talked to him and we were a little upset about that, but obviously, there will be more in the future. We're excited.
What's Next For Drew?
Just finishing this month, I'll be at the Elite 11. In July, I'll be with family before the season starts and then go to college since I'm leaving. So I'll be with the family, get back with the [high school] team, do some 7v7 stuff with the team, and then go into camp in August.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.