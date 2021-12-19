Five Notre Dame players earn Phil Steele All-America honors

Phil Steele was kind to Notre Dame in assembling his 2021 postseason All-America teams. The Irish had five selections across Steele’s four teams – safety Kyle Hamilton (first team), center Jarrett Patterson (third), tight end Michael Mayer (third), defensive end Isaiah Foskey (third) and guard Cain Madden (fourth). It’s the latest honor for Hamilton, who locked up consensus All-American status earlier this week. He made 35 tackles in seven games, along with 2.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups. His three interceptions are tied for the team lead. He averaged five tackles per game, which ranks second among Notre Dame defensive players — behind only junior linebacker J.D. Bertrand.

In coverage, Hamilton allowed catches on just 14 of 28 passes thrown his way. Those receptions totaled 176 yards, with one touchdown – a 27-yard completion in an Oct. 2 loss to Cincinnati. Opposing quarterbacks had a 42.3 passer rating when throwing his direction. As a sophomore, Mayer set the Notre Dame single-season reception record by a tight end. His 64 catches surpassed Tyler Eifert’s 63 in 2011. That number also led all Power Five tight ends in 2021. He totaled 768 yards and five touchdowns. He ended the regular season as Notre Dame’s leader in receptions and yards. Sporting News named him a second-team All-American, while the Associated Press put him on its third team. Foskey leads Notre Dame in sacks, with 10.0, which is tied for 17th in the FBS. He also posted a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. He recovered two fumbles and registered 28 quarterback pressures.