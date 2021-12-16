Kyle Hamilton named AFCA first-team All-American, earns consensus status

The Notre Dame junior safety was named a first-team AFCA All-American Wednesday, his third such nomination from the five NCAA-recognized voting bodies. Any player who appears as a first-teamer on three of them earns consensus status. The Walter Camp Football Foundation and FWAA also selected him as a first-team safety.

In their eyes, Hamilton’s six-plus games of production outweighed his absence from Notre Dame’s final five regular season contests due to a knee injury.

The 6-4, 220-pound Hamilton made 35 tackles in seven games, along with 2.0 tackles for loss and four pass breakups. His three interceptions are tied for the team lead. He averaged five tackles per game, which ranks second among Notre Dame defensive players — behind only junior linebacker JD Bertrand.

In coverage, Hamilton allowed catches on just 14 of 28 passes thrown his way. Those receptions totaled 176 yards, with one touchdown – a 27-yard completion in an Oct. 2 loss to Cincinnati. Opposing quarterbacks had a 42.3 passer rating when throwing his direction.

After Hamilton went down, Notre Dame replaced him with a combination of senior DJ Brown, sophomore Ramon Henderson and sophomore Xavier Watts. Notre Dame’s defense held serve with that trio instead of a potential top-10 pick. The Irish went 6-0 without Hamilton and didn’t allow a touchdown for 14 straight quarters in November.