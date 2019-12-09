News More News
Lucky Charms: Big New Offer, Key Visits By Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has a loaded Lucky Charms report with scoop on Notre Dame's 2021 running back board, a new offer out to 2021 DE Aaron Armitage and more on the staff's recruiting travels.

Notre Dame saw four-star running back Donovan Edwards on Monday.
{{ article.author_name }}