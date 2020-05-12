BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and football analyst Mike Goolsby are joined by former Notre Dame defensive back Preston Jackson, a teammate of Goolsby’s in the early 2000s.

Goolsby and Jackson discuss some of their favorite Notre Dame memories, what makes the program unique and thoughts about how the recruiting process has evolved since their time as prospects.

And at about the 27:00 mark, Goolsby and Jackson break down Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley, a four-star prospect and recent Notre Dame commit. Jackson is the CEO of Big County Preps, a scouting service in the Tampa Bay area and is very familiar with the new Irish pledge.

This episode of Pod Like A Champion is not one to miss!