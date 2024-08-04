Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is joined by Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com , Tyler James of InsideNDSports.com and Jeremy Birmingham of DottingTheEyes.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Every program that has won a national championship over the last decade with the exception of Michigan last season has had a preponderance of players from the Southeast on the roster. USC has had some major heartbreak over the last few weeks with some elite players backing off their pledges but that should not dissuade coach Lincoln Riley and his staff from recruiting the region hard and not backing down. Five-star QB Julian Lewis is from Georgia and keeping him is crucial.

I do agree that working for these super early commitments - especially prior to these kids taking other visits through June - don’t seem to be helping. Maybe trying to convince them to see every place and then make a decision would work out better.

Young’s take: FICTION. What the Trojans may well want to do is stop pushing for early commitments from highly-rated Southeast prospects months before they’re going to take official visits to other programs. Those are the ones that seem to inevitably fall through (see: Justus Terry, Isaiah Gibson, Hylton Stubbs, Dominick Kelly all in the last month and a half).

But then they hit on guys like four-star defensive end Kameryn Fountain, four-star tight end Walter Matthews and three-star defensive end Lorenzo Cowan out of Georgia and four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright out of Florida last class, who committed after their visits and followed through on those pledges. Fountain in particular now looks like he’s going to make a real impact early in his career. USC needs more Kameryn Fountain’s, not less.

New defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who was responsible for those early commitments this year (that didn’t pan out), has a presence in the Southeast and is still settling in as a college coach/recruiter. He and USC will continue to recruit that region hard. The Trojans could stand to do better on the local recruiting front than they have been the last couple classes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take their shots in the Southeast.