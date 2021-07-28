ESPN's FPI Projections For Notre Dame's 2021 Record, Individual Games

One predictive metric, SP+, is lower on Notre Dame’s 2021 outlook than any other human poll or mathematical equation.

Another offers one of the more bullish projections for the Irish.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) predicts Notre Dame will be the eighth-best team in college football this season. It’s a measure of expected point difference against an average opponent on a neutral field and calculated with 20,000 simulations of the remaining season.