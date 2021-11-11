Elite safety Caleb Downs talks ‘great’ visit to Notre Dame

In September, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs had a Notre Dame visit locked in Oct. 30 for the Irish’s tilt against North Carolina. Downs’ older brother, Josh, is a star receiver for the Tar Heels. What would Downs’ rooting loyalties be during the game? “At the end of the day, I’m their recruit,” Downs previously told BlueandGold.com. “I’m going to wear [Notre Dame’s] colors. I hope for the best for my brother, but I’ll be on the Notre Dame side for that one.”

And following his visit, Downs said that he did indeed cheer for the Irish in their 44-34 victory over his brother’s squad. “I was pulling for Notre Dame, and my brother did have a good game,” Downs said, “I’m not mad at that.” As for the rest of the visit, all went well for the four-star recruit. “It was great,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve experienced a game like that one. There was a different type of energy there. The people love you there. The players are locked in, and the coaches are great. They want to be the best team they can be, and they do it the right way. “We went to the top of the library and looked over the campus before the game. We saw everyone tailgating and how much everyone cares about the team there and the rich history.” Downs had a sit-down meeting with safeties coach Chris O’Leary, who he’s grown a close relationship with this year.

“That’s my guy,” Downs stated. “He explained the way that I can fit in their defense with how versatile I am and be used at many positions. I could make plays and excel there.” The 6-0, 183-pounder thinks highly of O’Leary, defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. “They’re very down to earth,” Downs added. “Coach Freeman is one of the coolest dudes I’ve met during this process – seeing how he operates is great.” Downs plans on narrowing down his recruitment to a few programs in the near future, but he may do that internally and have it not for the public to know about. “I want to focus in on which schools I think will be there in the end,” he said. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Texas are among the schools to offer Downs.