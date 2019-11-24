Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols class of 2022 inside linebacker Tyler Martin had visit plans to Notre Dame locked in for a few months. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder camped at Notre Dame in June and made sure he returned to South Bend for a game during the fall. Martin arrived on Friday and walked around campus with his grandfather, who is a Notre Dame alum, and then saw the Fighting Irish knock off Boston College 40-7 on Saturday. "Overall, the visit was awesome," Martin said. "I learned a lot about the Notre Dame football team and program. I think the trip went really well."

One of the nation's best sophomore linebackers had a great visit to Notre Dame over the weekend. (EJ Holland)

Martin got to chat briefly with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, who recruits the Northeast for the Irish. He spent an extended period of time talking with defensive graduate assistant coach Nick Lezynski. "We really just talked about my plans for the rest of the year and the best ways to stay in touch and continue talking whether it's weekly or semi-weekly," Martin said of his conversation with Lezynski, who played for the Irish from 2008-11. "I felt great after being able to talk with Coach Lezynski too, and the relationship is off to a great start." Martin, who holds early offers from Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech, got to really experience Notre Dame during his multi-day visit and left very impressed.