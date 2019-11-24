Elite 2022 LB Tyler Martin Recaps "Awesome" Notre Dame Visit
Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols class of 2022 inside linebacker Tyler Martin had visit plans to Notre Dame locked in for a few months.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder camped at Notre Dame in June and made sure he returned to South Bend for a game during the fall. Martin arrived on Friday and walked around campus with his grandfather, who is a Notre Dame alum, and then saw the Fighting Irish knock off Boston College 40-7 on Saturday.
"Overall, the visit was awesome," Martin said. "I learned a lot about the Notre Dame football team and program. I think the trip went really well."
Martin got to chat briefly with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, who recruits the Northeast for the Irish. He spent an extended period of time talking with defensive graduate assistant coach Nick Lezynski.
"We really just talked about my plans for the rest of the year and the best ways to stay in touch and continue talking whether it’s weekly or semi-weekly," Martin said of his conversation with Lezynski, who played for the Irish from 2008-11. "I felt great after being able to talk with Coach Lezynski too, and the relationship is off to a great start."
Martin, who holds early offers from Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech, got to really experience Notre Dame during his multi-day visit and left very impressed.
"The facilities that Notre Dame has are second to none especially with the new indoor," Martin explained. "I was really in awe of how amazing the facilities are and just the space that there is to do all the things necessary to compete as a top 15 program. The game day atmosphere was awesome and especially being there on senior day."
The sophomore standout is hoping an offer from Notre Dame eventually comes his way.
"I think as of now my relationship with Notre Dame is pretty good, but obviously like in any relationship, there is room to grow and become better, and I am going to give my all to continue growing this relationship, as ND is one of my top schools even before an offer," Martin said. "I am going to keep my head down and worry about the things I can control, which is getting faster and stronger and proving people wrong that may doubt me."
Next up for Martin is a visit to Michigan for their battle against Ohio State this upcoming weekend, and he will start to map out his spring travel plans soon.
