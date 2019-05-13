Elite 2021 DL Malone Ready To See Notre Dame Soon
Tywone Malone is one of the most sought after defensive linemen in the country in the 2021 class.
The Bergen Catholic (N.J.) product has notched 18 offers and is starting to map out summer visits.
“I can’t complain,” Malone said. “It’s going great so far. It’s great to be able to meet new coaches and see new schools. I’m going to take things slow and visit some schools in June. I want to see Notre Dame, Michigan, USC and Penn State.”
