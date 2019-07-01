Notre Dame signed a total of six prospects in the state of Georgia in the past two recruiting classes, but it doesn't look like it's in the cards for the Irish to land a Peach State recruit in the 2020 class.

The 2021 class is a different discussion, however. Notre Dame landed a commitment from four-star tight end Cane Berrong from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County in late June, choosing the Irish over SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia.

Notre Dame has offers out to seven other prospects in Georgia for the 2021 class and a couple have already visited Notre Dame.

Who are the 2021 Georgia targets and where do the Irish stand with them? Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks it down.