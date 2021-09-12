Dislodged finger no hindrance for Jack Coan: ‘That just shows his grit’

Jack Coan was not letting a chance to deliver Notre Dame a win slip through his fingers. Even if it required a crude repair job to his own digits. Coan, Notre Dame’s quarterback, smacked his right middle finger on Toledo linebacker Jonathan Jones’ helmet on the follow-through of a pass attempt. The ball intended for tight end Michael Mayer fell incomplete, but a pass interference penalty gave Notre Dame a first down at Toledo’s 18-yard line with 1:13 left. The Irish, trailing by five points, were in prime position to score and escape disaster. Coan had led them into the red zone. Time to finish the drive and filch a win.

One problem: the helmet whack dislocated his finger. Coan trotted over to trainer Mike Bean, his finger stuck pointing outward. Like tightening a screw, Bean popped it back into place in mere seconds and sent Coan back onto the field. To anyone in the stands or the press box, it looked like a routine water break. “Bean went out there and performed some kind of, I don't know, pull the finger thing,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “Is that the medical term?” Accurate enough. And effective enough. One play later, Notre Dame had the lead after Coan fired a dart to Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown with 1:09 left. The Irish’s two-point conversion attempt succeeded and gave them a 32-29 lead they preserved when defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa stripped-sacked Toledo quarterback Carter Bradley with 25 seconds left. “He pulled the finger, got it back in place, and the next play we were throwing the verticals,” Kelly said. “We went four verticals, brought the tight end to the backside hash, and Jack steps up.”

Notre Dame had run the play earlier in the drive, Mayer said, though the ball went to senior receiver Kevin Austin Jr. for a 34-yard gain. He and Coan noticed Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson playing outside technique on Mayer, willing to give up a catch over the middle where there may be safety help. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees called it again. Johnson lined up about five yards off Mayer, same outside leverage. Mayer took two forward steps, made one step and shoulder turn as if he was running a corner route, then cut back inside toward the post. Wide open. No defender over the top. Mayer leaped and snared Coan’s pass just in front of the goal line. Touchdown. Crisis averted.