What does freshman QB Tyler Buchner’s debut mean for Notre Dame football?

And then he ran for 26 yards on the first play of his college career.

His name wasn’t blasted from the public address announcer’s mouth and into the ears of nearly 70,000 fans at Notre Dame Stadium. He simply trotted onto the field, commanded the Fighting Irish huddle and lined up behind senior center Jarrett Patterson .

Notre Dame true freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner entering the game against Toledo, temporarily relieving a healthy graduate student Jack Coan and being a main contributor in the Irish's narrow 32-29 victory couldn’t have been on many Fighting Irish home-opener Bingo cards.

How could it have been?

Coan was coming off a 366-yard, four-touchdown performance in Notre Dame’s 41-38 season-opening victory over Florida State after all. He engineered yet another flawless game-opening touchdown drive against the Rockets, too.

And yet, Notre Dame still needed a spark. It couldn’t run the ball whatsoever in the early going against Toledo, clinging to a slim 7-6 lead. When Buchner ran onto the field for the first time, Notre Dame had -1 rushing yard. When he went back to the sideline after leading a touchdown drive, Notre Dame had 80. And he had 37 of them.

“We’re trying to find a run game,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “We were backed up there, and I felt like going to Tyler there, he would give us the versatility in the run game that we needed at that time. Turned out that it worked out pretty good, and he gave us the shot in the arm that we needed.”

So, now what? How many times will Notre Dame have to turn to Buchner when the going gets tough offensively? How many shots in the arm can Buchner provide? Those answers might have to manifest naturally.

Buchner’s entrance wasn’t a total surprise, either. Not to his Notre Dame’s teammates, anyway. Sophomore running back Chris Tyree said the 55-yard touchdown the two connected on in the fourth quarter was a player that was worked on all week in practices.

Buchner will continue to get his opportunities. The question is how many.

“I think having them both keeps the defense off of what you’re trying to do,” Kelly said of Coan and Buchner. “I think we can blend both into what we are trying to do. But each week is a different week.”