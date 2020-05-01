Did Virtual Pro Days Help Notre Dame Prospects?
In February, the value of an NFL Combine invite was at an all-time high, the players just didn’t know it yet.
Two weeks after the scouting event, strict social distancing guidelines were put in place all across the country due to COVID-19, and many prospects were left without individual workouts with NFL teams and pro days hosted by their respective schools.
The only chance NFL scouts had to see them in person during the offseason was at the combine and, if a player wasn’t invited or was unable to participate, they were out of luck.
This included several Notre Dame players who underperformed at the NFL Combine, we’re unable to participate due to injuries or did not receive one of those coveted invites.
Former Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal fell into the latter category and, somewhat surprisingly, did not receive a combine invite.
According to the Indy Star's Joel A. Erickson, Bilal's agent Justin Faires immediately began contacting NFL teams when Notre Dame's actual Pro Day, scheduled for April 1, was canceled in mid-March. The feedback he received is that NFL executives were willing to watch virtual pro days, so he and Bilal proceed to put one together.
He ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.18 seconds. Both times would have ranked in the top six among linebackers at the NFL Combine.
Of course, these times are unofficial, so it may have been hard for NFL teams to put much stock in them. Bilal still went undrafted, signing as a priority free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers.
It may have also hurt the validity of the virtual pro days when fellow Notre Dame alum Jalen Elliott posted an unofficial 4.54 at his virtual pro day after running a verified 4.8 at the NFL Combine the month before.
“Some of our teammates didn’t have a pro day at all,” Elliott said on the Jim Rome Show. “It was wanting to at least have some type of video to get their name out there and show they’ve been working. Also, to have an opportunity to right some wrongs that happened at the combine and make sure I showed the best of my ability and my teammates showed the best of their ability.
“Using what we had, we did a great job of putting together something that was respectable and can be sent to coaches.”
That's not to say both times weren't valid or accurate, but such a discrepancy could make it challenging to trust virtual pro days, where the prospects had an inordinate (at least compared to previous years) amount of control over the production and distribution of the video.
Like Bilal, Elliott went undrafted. He was signed by Detriot Lions as a priority free agent.
