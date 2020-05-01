In February, the value of an NFL Combine invite was at an all-time high, the players just didn’t know it yet.

Two weeks after the scouting event, strict social distancing guidelines were put in place all across the country due to COVID-19, and many prospects were left without individual workouts with NFL teams and pro days hosted by their respective schools.

The only chance NFL scouts had to see them in person during the offseason was at the combine and, if a player wasn’t invited or was unable to participate, they were out of luck.

This included several Notre Dame players who underperformed at the NFL Combine, we’re unable to participate due to injuries or did not receive one of those coveted invites.