News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 09:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Details On New Notre Dame Pass Rusher Target Dallas Turner

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston extended a handful of new class of 2021 defensive end offers during the December and January recruiting periods.

After the offers went out, the relationship building began, and the Irish scored a commitment from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy's David Abiara in March. A couple months later, the Irish added the long-expected commitment of Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken's Jason Onye.

With those two commitments, the Irish essentially called it a day with its defensive line class. Notre Dame had its two ends committed in Abiara and Onye to go along with St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio.

But now, the Irish are back at it.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

The Fighting Irish are now after one of the best players from the Sunshine State.
The Fighting Irish are now after one of the best players from the Sunshine State. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Last Tuesday, Notre Dame offered Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana defensive end TJ Bollers. The Rivals100 prospect has spoken highly of Notre Dame and enjoyed a virtual visit with the Irish staff last week.

Wisconsin is considered the favorite to land Bollers, especially if he makes a commitment in June like he currently plans to.

On Wednesday, Elston dished out another pass rusher offer. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas' Dallas Turner, the nation's No. 135 overall player and No. 7 outside linebacker, was the recipient of the news.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}