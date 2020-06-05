Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston extended a handful of new class of 2021 defensive end offers during the December and January recruiting periods.

After the offers went out, the relationship building began, and the Irish scored a commitment from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy's David Abiara in March. A couple months later, the Irish added the long-expected commitment of Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken's Jason Onye.

With those two commitments, the Irish essentially called it a day with its defensive line class. Notre Dame had its two ends committed in Abiara and Onye to go along with St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio.

But now, the Irish are back at it.