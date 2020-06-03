Notre Dame is moving fast with its recruitment of Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers. After all, they have to.

Last Tuesday, the Irish extended an offer to the 6-3, 240-pounder Rivals100 talent, and three days later, they had a “virtual visit” with him. The Irish staff even sent him a graphic to thank him for “visiting” as they often do after prospects take actual visits.

Bollers discussed the events of this Zoom video call with the Irish staff with Rivals.com.