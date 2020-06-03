News More News
Rivals100 DE Recaps ‘Virtual Visit’ With Notre Dame

Notre Dame is moving fast with its recruitment of Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers. After all, they have to.

Last Tuesday, the Irish extended an offer to the 6-3, 240-pounder Rivals100 talent, and three days later, they had a “virtual visit” with him. The Irish staff even sent him a graphic to thank him for “visiting” as they often do after prospects take actual visits.

Bollers discussed the events of this Zoom video call with the Irish staff with Rivals.com.

Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers
Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers had a productive call with the Fighting Irish staff.

“On a normal visit, when you show up and your recruiting coordinator is giving you directions, they sit you down and go through the whole introduction — coaches, campus and the football team,” Bollers explained. “This one was more in-depth, since I haven’t been there as much.

