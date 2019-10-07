The Notre Dame defense had a dominating performance against Bowling Green, holding the Falcons scoreless and achieving the first Irish shut out since 2014. While this is a fun narrative, the overall play was often sloppy and the Irish made too many mistakes and simply overmatched the Falcons to achieve the shut out.

Jamir Jones (44) gets to the Bowling Green quarterback for the sack. (Andris Visockis)

The sloppy play was particularly evident in the second quarter. On Bowling Green’s last three possessions of the half, Notre Dame allowed 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, good for 5.8 yards per attempt. They also gave up a 24-yard reception to tight end Quintin Morris. By looking at the PFF grade for each regular defensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the defense averaged a 67 rating. Offense Overal PFF Grade: 67 - "Average"

DEFENSIVE END

Standout of the Game Jamir Jones — Unlike last week, Jones knew he was going to be a featured part of the defensive end rotation against Bowling Green and he produced four total tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hurry.