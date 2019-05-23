It's decision day for Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree. The nation's No. 60 overall player and No. 1 all-purpose back is set to announce his decision on Thursday, and we have you covered. After Tyree's announcement make sure you stay locked in at Blue & Gold Illustrated for extensive coverage. Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Thomas Dale High School (Chester, Va.)

Watch: CBS Sports HQ Finalists: Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma Discussion: Rockne's Roundtable

TYREE ON FINALISTS...

Alabama: "First, it's a football powerhouse and coach Saban is a legendary coach. My relationship with coach Huff is another big reason why they are one of my finalists. He introduced my to Alabama. How many people they've put into the NFL in recent years really stands out too." Notre Dame: "I've had a good relationship with coach Long and coach Taylor for a long time now. I feel pretty comfortable on campus there too. Another thing I like about Notre Dame is there is a lot of tradition in that program. That's one thing that's really important to me and that's why Notre Dame, Alabama, and Oklahoma are in my top three. Notre Dame is also really prestigious academically too and that's really important." Oklahoma: "Even though it was so far from home I felt really comfortable on campus and with the coaches. I feel like I would be really successful in their offense with my skillset. Coach Riley is an offensive genius and I think he could help me be really successful."

THOMAS DALE HEAD COACH KEVIN TUCKER ON TYREE'S DECISION...

"You have three schools that are competing for a national championship every year. Chris can't go wrong with one of those three. Each of them has a little bit different of a dynamic. Three great situations for him and I'm excited for Chris. He can flip a coin and he can't go wrong. Alabama, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame have done a great job. No matter which one of the three schools he picks, he's going to be in a good position to win on and off the field."

FUTURECAST PREDICTIONS

There are currently ten FutureCast predictions from the Rivals network on where Tyree will land. Nine of the predictions are for Notre Dame -- including Blue & Gold Illustrated staff writers Bryan Driskell, EJ Holland, and Mike Singer -- and one is for Oklahoma. Notre Dame leads in the FanCast predictions as well with 49% of the votes. Oklahoma is in second with 28% of votes. For more on the predictions, click here to visit Tyree's Rivals profile.

