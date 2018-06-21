Williams is fresh off an official visit to South Bend, and has moved his decision date up from August, having originally planned to take one more official visit this weekend to Michigan.

St. Louis St. John Vianney three-star running back Kyren Williams will announce his commitment Thursday at 7:00 p.m. eastern time, and the Irish are trending in the right direction.

Notre Dame may be on the verge of landing its first running back commitment in the class of 2019.

The Wolverines, along with Missouri and Notre Dame, are in the top three heading into Thursday's announcement.

Following his official visit to South Bend this past weekend, Williams had glowing things to say about the Irish.

“I can definitely see myself there,” Williams said. “The comfort level when I’m there is high. I talked to the players like I would talk to my friends back home. Seeing campus is like seeing my school with all the religious aspects of it.”

A big part of Williams' connection to Notre Dame is his relationship with running backs coach Autry Denson, who made yet another big impression on the Missouri talent over the weekend.,

“My relationship got stronger with Coach Denson,” Williams explained. “Plus I got to know pretty much everyone else on the coaching staff as well.”

Should Williams pick the Irish Thursday, he would be the first running back and first offensive skill player in the class, and 15th overall commitment.

As a junior, Willams played all over the field for Vianney.

Williams saw time at running back, wide receiver and defensive back, and racked up more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage with 36 touchdowns, four interceptions and four sacks.