Notre Dame’s 2020 football schedule went through significant alterations over the last three weeks. The first changes came as the Big 10 and PAC-12 instituted conference-only schedules, forcing Wisconsin, USC and Stanford to drop erase Notre Dame from their calendars this fall. Yesterday marked a momentous decision by the ACC to utilize a similar plan by having its teams play a 10-game conference schedule and temporarily added Notre Dame Football to its list of teams for the 2020 season. Now, in addition to the six ACC opponents already on the schedule, the Fighting Irish will face off against Florida State, Boston College, Syracuse and North Carolina. Notre Dame Football will also compete for a conference title for the first time in its 133-year history.

In the new conference scheduling structure, teams may also play one non-conference opponent as long as the game is held in the same state as one of the 16 ACC universities. This makes it unclear who Notre Dame’s 11th opponent will be. Until that's decided, it will be important to monitor the state of all 10 ACC opponents as the programs wrestle with COVID-19 precautions as the virus continues to threaten a 2020 college football season.

While Notre Dame has done a good of adhering to recommended safety procedures, some ACC teams have struggled and were forced to suspend workouts due to an outbreak. BlueandGold.com's Andrew Mentock has the breakdown for every 2020 Notre Dame conference opponent based on the most recent reported updates. Schedule dates will be released at a later time, and thus teams are listed in alphabetical order.



Boston College on the Road —TBD

Voluntary works for the Eagles began on July 1 for football players who tested negative for COVID-19. During this initial round of testing, only one of the 93 student-athletes tested produced a positive result. Players actually returned to campus more than a week prior to work out in order to quarantine. The school said that some players could be in isolation for up to 14 days. It does not appear any additional test results have been released, but when new Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media on July 24, he appeared committed to strictly following safety protocols and was optimistic about a season occurring in the fall. “If things are good, and we’re able to contact, I think we’ll see football as we know it,” Hafley said. “We’re hopeful games will be played and we’ll be back at this thing. If everything goes according to plan, I hope me and you are talking about kickoff and what it’s going to look like and everything will be moving forward.”



Clemson at Home — TBD

Clemson was the talk of the college football world in the month of June as more and more players tested positive for COVID-19. On June 27, a total of 37 Tiger players had been infected, and some even speculated that they were intentionally contracting the virus. Fortunately, no players were hospitalized during that time and the program appears to have the outbreak under control. On July 24, it was reported that there were no active cases in the university’s entire athletic department. This bodes well for Clemson Football, which is scheduled to begin fall camp on Aug. 5.



Duke at Home — TBD

Unlike most Power Five programs, anxious to get its players back on campus, Duke chose to wait until July 12 to begin its first phase of offseason workouts. The Blue Devils decided it was best to watch the rest of the country begin voluntary workouts and learn from their failures and successes. “I still believe waiting until after the Fourth of July was key for us,” said Duke head coach David Cutcliffe. “I think sitting back and letting these guys see what’s occurred gives us a better chance for them to understand the seriousness of this.” When Blue Devil players did return, they were tested immediately at Wallace Wade Stadium, only coming into contact with medical personnel. Next, players quarantined until results came back negative. It does not appear that the program released test results, but it's a good sign that Cutcliffe and his staff are committed to stricter than normal safety precautions.



Florida State at Home — TBD

A few weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the United States in mid-March, Florida State offensive lineman Andrew Boselli received a lot of media coverage for being one of the first college athletes to, at least publically, announce that they contracted the virus. "By that night, my temperature was 103 degrees," Boselli said. "It was the highest fever of my life, but I felt like I was freezing. I was glued to the couch with no energy, no appetite and nothing but fluids and over-the-counter medicines to help me feel better. The hardest part was feeling slightly short of breath." In June, the Seminole Football team returned to campus with "some" players testing positive, but the specific total is unknown. “An FSU official stated it is not releasing the number of positive test results to remain in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act,” wrote Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel.



Georgia Tech on the Road — TBD

The Georgia Tech Athletic Department allowed voluntary workouts to begin on June 15 but did not have any reported cases until early July when three student-athletes and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. On July 10, four additional student-athletes produced positive results, shortly after freshmen football players arrived on campus. But the results have only improved since with only one positive test over the last three weeks. It's unclear if any of these positive tests came from the Yellow Jacket Football team, but head coach Geoff Collins is taking the virus very seriously. “We’re trying to do everything, and every little detail that we find or every little protocol that we can improve or that we hear about, what other teams or other organizations are doing, to help the process,” Collins told the AJC. “We’re constantly researching to try to find the best ways to continue for the health, safety and well-being of our guys.”



Louisville at Home — TBD

In March, the Louisville Football program was hit hard by the tragic death of Corey Reed from complications related to COVID-19. Reed is the father of Cardinals wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. It's unclear if Reed Jr. also contracted the virus. The players returned in June but thus far the program has not released any COVID-19 testing numbers. While this means we do not know the impact the virus has had on the team, the good news is that Lousiville has not had to suspended workouts at this point.



North Carolina on the Road — TBD

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown and his staff have been on fire on the recruiting trail this offseason, landing a number of blue chip, in-state prospects. But it hasn't been all good news for the Tar Heels this summer. In early July, more than 400 members of the athletic department—athletes, coaches and staff, were tested for COVID-19, with 37 yielding positive results. The outbreak led to the football program temporarily suspending voluntary workouts. On July 21, it was reported that workouts had resumed and those infected had "minor to no symptoms." “We’re trying right now to learn how to move forward, to learn how to practice and meet better, and at the same time keep a very low risk,” Brown said.



Pitt on the Road — TBD

Pittsburgh decided that the athletic department would not release COVID-19 testing information to the public. The university as a whole has been less secretive, announcing in early July that 14 students and five faculty/staff members have tested positive. It's unclear if any of those results come from Pitt Football players or the coaching staff.



Syracuse at Home — TBD

On June 9, about 65 Syracuse Football players returned to campus for voluntary workouts and were immediately tested. A week later, the athletic department decided to be vague, stating that "only one or two" football players had tested positive.

Syracuse football has had "only one or two" positive cases of COVID-19 since players reported back to campus last week, per source, a relatively low number compared with other programs who have begun workouts this month. (The team says it will not disclose test results.) — Matthew Gutierrez (@MatthewGut21) June 18, 2020

Outside of this dubious report, Syracuse doesn't appear to have released additional COVID-19 testing information. “We continue to plan for competition this fall, while closely monitoring conditions in our states and across the country and working with our local and state health officials,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack told Syracuse.com. “Our preparations include the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans, and the Central New York community as our chief priority.”



Wake Forest on the Road — TBD