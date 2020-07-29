Notre Dame’s football history starts in 1887 with a one-game season that began and ended on Nov. 23 — an 8-0 loss to Michigan in some long-ago version of football. The Fighting Irish’s conference-independent tradition began then and endured for another 133 years, though decades of realignment and growth of the sport. Until now, amid a global pandemic that has created a bizarro world of a sports hiatus, games without fans and the need for rethinking schedules. Independence is on pause — for a year. What once seemed as impossible to comprehend as an Amish electrician is reality. Notre Dame football is in a conference and eligible for the league title after the ACC formally announced Wednesday its plan for a shortened 2020 season that includes the Irish.

Notre Dame is part of the ACC's 10-game schedule plan for 2020 and is eligible to play for a conference title for the first time. (Photo by Corey Bodden)

The news is not a surprise given the partnership with the ACC Notre Dame struck in 2014 and commissioner John Swofford’s previous indications the Irish would be welcomed into the plan. It’s a one-year marriage of convenience that will allow Notre Dame to slide right back to independence, but a historical one nonetheless that has mutual benefits. Notre Dame gets a full schedule, relatively speaking. The ACC gets full-time benefits of a powerful college football brand. The ACC is holding an 11-game season with 10 conference games and one non-league contest of each member school’s choice. The scheduled start is the week of Sept. 7-12, and the conference title game will be either Dec. 12 or 19. That gives every team 13 weeks to play 11 games. The standard Atlantic and Coastal divisions are out; the teams with the two best conference win percentages will earn spots in the championship game. If Notre Dame wins the conference title, it would be eligible for the ACC’s Orange Bowl bid if not selected for the College Football Playoff (CFP). If a non-Notre Dame ACC champion reaches the CFP, the Irish would go to the Orange Bowl if they are the next-highest ACC team in the CFP top 25. Week-to-week dates will be announced later, but Notre Dame knows its 10 conference opponents. The Irish will host Clemson, Florida State, Duke, Syracuse and Louisville. The road games are against Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. It is not yet known if the games against Georgia Tech and Wake Forest will take place in NFL stadiums, as originally scheduled.

All told, Notre Dame loses Wisconsin, USC and Stanford off its original 2020 schedule and adds Florida State, Syracuse, Boston College and North Carolina. At least two of Western Michigan, Arkansas and Navy must be nixed as well. Navy seems likely to be Notre Dame’s one non-conference game so the two can play for the 94th straight year. There will, though, need to be adjustments if the series is to continue. The current Navy-Notre Dame date of Sept. 5 or 6 must move back to align with the ACC’s start date. It has already moved once, from its original date of Aug. 29. The location must also change if it will be played. The ACC is requiring all non-conference games “be played in the home state of the ACC institution,” per its announcement. The game is currently set for Annapolis, Md., after it was moved from Dublin. Maryland is not home to an ACC school. Navy’s conference, the American, has not announced its schedule plans. The SEC has yet to reveal anything, though Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported Wednesday afternoon it is moving toward a 10-game, conference-only schedule. That would remove Arkansas from consideration to be Notre Dame’s 11th game. The Mid-American Conference has also not stated any plans. There is one catch for Notre Dame receiving the ACC’s assistance. All 15 ACC institutions will split television revenue equally, including Notre Dame’s payouts from its contract with NBC. Such is the price of a season that can make quirky school history and save it from the risk of needing to schedule college football’s pauper independent schools.