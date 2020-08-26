In just over two weeks, it’s presumed that the Duke Football team will board a chartered plane, fly to South Bend and play a nationally televised game in front of a Notre Dame Stadium crowd at 20 percent capacity. This highly anticipated kickoff seems so close yet still so very far away. Any inkling of excitement is soon met with trepidation, as we still have no idea if the rug will be pulled out from under the college football season like it was for the Big Ten and Pac-12. Such an uncomfortable level of ambiguity is likely to persist throughout the fall, until the season ends with the crowning of a national champion from the ACC, SEC or Big 12 or (gulp!) it comes to an abrupt conclusion brought on by the everpresent COVID-19 Pandemic.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is helping his team navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic, but if his team plays this season will also depend on the 11 programs the Fighting Irish are scheduled to face in 2020. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

As we inch closer to Sept. 12, a microscope will continue to hover over those college football programs and campuses still preparing for a 2020 season. All things considered, it seems Notre Dame has done a decent job of limiting the spread of the virus when it comes to its football program, with nine positives since players returned for summer workouts in mid-June. At the same time, the university has received national attention after it was inexcusably blindsided by the safety expectations the rest of the student body had when returning to campus in mid-August, which correlated with seven of the nine positive results the football program produced. Two consecutive fall camp practices were subsequently canceled before activities resumed over the weekend.

August 20 - Testing Update pic.twitter.com/uoOletseBJ — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) August 20, 2020

In addition to getting its campus in order, what happens to Notre Dame’s season from here on is largely dependent on how well the 10 other ACC teams on its schedule fare against the virus, as well as the University of South Florida, which is reportedly the team’s lone non-conference game.

Below is a COVID-19 breakdown for all 11 of Notre Dame’s potential 2020 opponents.

Boston College

As of Aug. 14, the program had one football player test positive.

Boston College overall to date has conducted 792 COVID tests to football student-athletes, coaches & staff w/only 1 positive test — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 14, 2020

The rest of the student body returns to campus this week, so we'll have more information about how Boston College is able to fight outbreaks soon, but the university already announced it will hire an extra police detail to bust up parties, including those that are off-campus.

Clemson

After having 37 players test positive in the first month after returning to campus, the Tigers appear to have their safety protocols under control. Per Grace Raynor of the Athletic on Aug. 21, the football program has produced one positive result since July 10.

From Clemson: Clemson held its latest round of COVID-19 surveillance screening of student-athletes and staff on Monday and Tuesday, with a total of 5 positive results in 461 tests, a 1.1% positive rate. There were no positive results among fall-sport athletes, including FB. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) August 21, 2020

Thus far, the student body and university employees have produced a total of 265 positive test results, according to the Clemson COVID-19 Dashboard. Additionally, the school announced a series of furloughs on Aug. 24 that will impact 50 percent of its full-time workforce. All employees making more than $400,000 will take at least a 10 percent pay cut, including head coach Dabo Swinney.

Duke

As of July 31, 25 Duke student-athletes had tested positive. At least two football players had opted out of the season. At least to start the season, there will be no fans in attendance at Blue Devil home games. Thus far, there haven't been any outbreaks on the Duke campus, but classes aren't officially in session until Sept. 7.

NEW #COVID19 numbers from #Duke:



Chief Communications Officer Mike Schoenfeld tells me since 8/2, Duke has done 5,765 tests on students and has gotten 11 positive results.



That includes the four we reported on last week.



All 11 are in isolation. #Durham @WRAL — Sarah Krueger (@WRALSarah) August 17, 2020

Florida State

In mid-August, FSU wide receiver Warren Thompson accused the training staff of lying to players regarding symptoms associated with COVID-19. However, other players have since come to the training staff’s defense on social media and Thompson has since apologized. Even if the Seminoles actually have responsibly COVID-19 safety protocols, there is still concern that the Florida State campus will be a hotbed for the virus. It was recently announced that the university will allow pregame tailgates prior to home football games. Fortunately, the Irish get the Seminoles in South Bend.

Some schools around the country have banned pregame tailgates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida State will allow it. https://t.co/CXpEfH9Cy9 — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) August 20, 2020

Georgia Tech

According to a report from Aug. 11, 11 Yellow Jacket student-athletes had tested positive, but it's unclear how much this has impacted the football team.

*COLLEGE COVID-19 UPDATE*



{PART V}



🟥 NC STATE: closed down.

🟪 EAST CAROLINA: closed down after 262 cases found.

⬛️ TOWSON: closed down after 55 cases found.

🟨 GEORGIA TECH: 250+, 1 week.

🟨 IDAHO: 59 cases, 1 week.

🟩 N. MICHIGAN: 36 cases, 1 week.

🟦 DUKE: 22 cases, 1 week. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 25, 2020

As for the rest of the student body, Georgia Tech appears to be struggling with outbreaks on campus.

Louisville

On Aug. 11, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said the football program has produced “around four” positive COVID-19 cases. To help keep the campus safe, the university instituted mandatory testing for all students and faculty and is also encouraging those who produce a negative result to be re-tested on or after Sept. 4.



North Carolina

Thus far, Chapel Hill is a mess. After shutting down practices in July due to 37 student-athletics, coaches and athletics staff members tested positive, it’s unclear if any more student-athletes have yielded positive results. But all UNC athletic programs temporarily paused activities after the school pivoted to fully remote learning on Aug. 17 after a roughly 140-person outbreak on campus.

A statement from Carolina Athletics#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/SdYNdBY0lx — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) August 17, 2020

Per a report from the Associated Press, the Tar Heel Football program resumed practice on Monday, Aug. 24, and intends to proceed with the season even with non-student-athletes returning home. .Additionally, at least four North Carolina Football players have opted out of the season.



Pittsburgh

The school is not releasing COVID-19 testing numbers for athletes, but the Panthers’ football program was forced to cancel practice on Aug. 13 after several players exhibited symptoms associated with the virus. As the fall semester moves into its second week at Pittsburgh, 11 students and five faculty members have tested positive.



Syracuse

Four times out of the first eight days of fall camp, Syracuse Football players chose to sit out of practice, claiming that the program was not testing for COVID-19 often enough. The players were being tested every other week during fall camp.



Wake Forest

The athletic department is not releasing COVID-19 testing information, although it appears defensive tackle Sulaiman Kamara may have accidentally admitted that only one person had tested positive, per the Winston-Salem Journal on Aug. 18. Wide receiver Sage Surratt, considered the team’s top returning playmaker, will sit out the season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

USF

While this matchup hasn't technically been added to Notre Dame's schedule, it was reported last week that the Fighting Irish will host the South Florida Bulls on Sept. 19. The football team did produce a few positive tests over the summer, but more recent rounds are promising.

After being together for meetings/walkthrough practices/lifting/conditioning for the last 2 weeks....we tested our team on Monday and found out today we have ZERO positives. Plan and protocols are working....we will continue to move forward diligently and safely #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/RQx4UanYAw — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) August 11, 2020

News Regarding Other ACC Teams

It also doesn't hurt to pay attention to the ACC teams Notre Dame isn't playing, and some important news just came out regarding North Carolina State and Virginia Tech's Sept. 12 matchup. After NC State was forced to pause due to an outbreak in the athletic department, their match with the Hokies will now take place two weeks later on Sept. 26.

Sources: NC State’s opening game at Virginia Tech schedule for Sept. 12 has officially been moved. The teams will play on Sept. 26. Decision comes in the wake of NC State athletics taking a pause because of 22 new positive COVID cases in the atheltic department. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 26, 2020

Fortunately, this is the exact reason flexibility was added to ACC schedules in August.