Cover Three: Top 2021 Wide Receiver For Notre Dame Football
When Notre Dame started putting together its 2020 wide receiver board there were three players that stood out above the rest: Jordan Johnson, Xavier Watts and Jalen McMillan. Notre Dame landed Johnson in April and McMillan picked Washington in June.
Landing Watts is crucial for the Irish staff to have success at the position in 2020, and we wrote about that in last week’s Cover Three. Teams that play great offense, however, have to add talented skill players year-after-year. With that in mind, while Notre Dame is pushing hard to finish the 2020 class off with Watts, it is also working on putting together the 2021 receiver class.
The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff debates which of those talented players is the top target at the position for Notre Dame.
BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST
Lorenzo Styles: There are a number of wide receivers on the board for Notre Dame in 2021, and early on it appears the class is once again loaded at the position on a national stage. There are two players that stand out above the rest for Notre Dame. EJ Holland will talk about one below, and that player is an incredible talent that Notre Dame desperately wants to add in the class.
