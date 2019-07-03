When Notre Dame started putting together its 2020 wide receiver board there were three players that stood out above the rest: Jordan Johnson, Xavier Watts and Jalen McMillan. Notre Dame landed Johnson in April and McMillan picked Washington in June.

Landing Watts is crucial for the Irish staff to have success at the position in 2020, and we wrote about that in last week’s Cover Three. Teams that play great offense, however, have to add talented skill players year-after-year. With that in mind, while Notre Dame is pushing hard to finish the 2020 class off with Watts, it is also working on putting together the 2021 receiver class.

The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff debates which of those talented players is the top target at the position for Notre Dame.