Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Braylon James (14) signals a first down after hauling in his first career catch, Saturday against Pitt.
Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Braylon James (14) signals a first down after hauling in his first career catch, Saturday against Pitt. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Notre Dame Football Live Chat, presented by J&R Solutions, with Eric Hansen is back this Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insideNDsports.com.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-nov-1-2023-16853.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos. A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame Football Live Chat is in weekly mode throughout the regular season, Wednesdays at noon ET.

