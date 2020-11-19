When I started full-time with BlueandGold.com on May 1, 2019, I covered the Irish landing two big-time class of 2020 offensive line targets in the ensuing 45 days. Both Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody were big gets for the Fighting Irish. One day prior to Carmody pledging to the Irish in June, Notre Dame landed its first offensive line pledge in the next cycle in Avon (Ind.) High’s Blake Fisher, who would eventually earn five-star status per Rivals. As I’m covering Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn land some of the best offensive lineman in the country, I was always perplexed as to why he caught so much heat from the fan base. Forgive my ignorance of the past and what transpired before I got on the beat, but from the get-go I thought that Quinn belonged in the discussion of Notre Dame’s best recruiter — easily. And the proof is in the pudding.

Quinn keeps landing some of the nation’s top blockers, including an impressive five-man 2021 class. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold Illustrated)

There haven’t been any valid criticisms of Quinn that I’ve seen this fall. Not only is he getting it done on the recruiting front — which is my main focus at BlueandGold.com — but the Irish have arguably the nation’s best offensive line. And it’s paving the way for the Irish to have one of the most potent rushing attacks in the country. This isn’t the first time I’ve written a column about Quinn and Notre Dame offensive line recruiting. The point of it is to shine a light on the results of his work and inform folks on just how good this offensive line class is. His latest feat is flipping Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle Caleb Johnson from his Auburn commitment. The Irish already had four offensive line commitments and getting to a fifth wasn’t a “need” in the 2021 cycle. But getting more big-time players is always a “need” and Johnson was too good for the Irish to pass up.