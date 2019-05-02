Breaking down the wide receivers on the Notre Dame board for the 2020 class.

If everyone at wide receiver with eligibility remaining returns in 2020 the Irish will have ten wide receivers on the roster, but the odds are at least one player won’t return that season (Javon McKinley).

Taking McKinley out of the equation, the roster breakdown at the position will include two seniors (Michael Young, Isaiah Robertson), five juniors (Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys III, Joe Wilkins Jr., Micah Jones) and two sophomores (Cam Hart, Kendall Abdur-Rahman).

There is good size at the position, with five of the nine players standing at least 6-foot-1.