2020 BGI Big Board: Wide Receivers
Breaking down the wide receivers on the Notre Dame board for the 2020 class.
ROSTER OVERVIEW
If everyone at wide receiver with eligibility remaining returns in 2020 the Irish will have ten wide receivers on the roster, but the odds are at least one player won’t return that season (Javon McKinley).
Taking McKinley out of the equation, the roster breakdown at the position will include two seniors (Michael Young, Isaiah Robertson), five juniors (Kevin Austin, Braden Lenzy, Lawrence Keys III, Joe Wilkins Jr., Micah Jones) and two sophomores (Cam Hart, Kendall Abdur-Rahman).
There is good size at the position, with five of the nine players standing at least 6-foot-1.
NEED/TARGET NUMBERS
Notre Dame doesn’t “need” three to four receivers in this class from a pure numbers standpoint. It is clear from the above breakdown that barring major injuries or transfers, Notre Dame is in good position from a numbers standpoint, and there is some talent in the returning group.
Despite the numbers on the current roster, bringing in three to four receivers is the target for Notre Dame in the 2020 class at wide receiver. There are two primary reasons for the staff wanting to bring in three to four receivers in the 2020 class.
First of all, there is a desire to add more speed and playmaking ability to the offense. Notre Dame needs playmakers in its offense, both down the field and after the catch. While there are some players with that skillset on the roster, Notre Dame wants even more, and the 2020 class is expected to add that.
