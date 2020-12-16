It’s one of the primary reasons why the 38-year-old Nashville, Tenn., native was named Monday as the new head coach of Vanderbilt, his alma mater in his hometown. He will remain at 10-0 and No. 2-ranked Notre Dame through the end of this season, which hopefully will last through the Jan. 11 national title game in Miami.

In four seasons as Notre Dame’s linebackers coach, and the last three as the Fighting Irish defensive coordinator, Clark Lea’s impact can be documented with plenty of exceptional on-field data.

If he is looking ahead to his new gig, there has been zero evidence of it on the Notre Dame practice field. Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton indicated that during Tuesday’s on-field session, he had pretty much forgotten that Lea was headed anywhere based on his preparation and instruction.

“His focus hasn’t been taken away at all,” Hamilton said. “It’s obvious that he’s still focused on Notre Dame and winning a championship here. Everybody, including the offense, was super happy for him. He’s a Nashville guy, he played there. It was kind of a perfect storm, it only made sense.

“We all had our little moment and we’re really happy for him — but it doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s still a defensive coordinator.”

“We’re excited for him, but at the same time we’re setting that aside and getting ready for this three-game home stretch to finish off the season the right way,” fifth-year senior defensive end Daelin Hayes echoed.

Lea arrived at Notre Dame in January 2017 following a 4-8 season that resulted in a significant purge of personnel in the infrastructure.

He was brought along from Wake Forest by newly hired and esteemed defensive coordinator Mike Elko to mentor the linebackers, and in their first season the Irish made vast improvements to finish 10-3 and No. 11 in the country. Elko and Lea had also coached together at Bowling Green in 2012.

After just one season at Notre Dame, Elko departed for a more lucrative offer at Texas A&M when Jimbo Fisher was hired as head coach. Not wanting to disrupt the continuity and success achieved in the 2017 turnaround, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly somewhat surprisingly elevated Lea to the coordinator role, a leadership capacity he had never previously held.

It didn’t take long for Lea to demonstrate he had the chops to lead, mentor and improve, debuting in 2018 with a win over No. 14 Michigan in which only 10 points were surrendered to a veteran offense. Notre Dame finished the regular season 12-0 and advanced to the College Football Playoff while joining Fresno State as the only two teams in the FBS to not allow more than 30 points in a game.

Last year in the Fremeau Efficiency Index, Lea’s troops improved from No. 16 in 2018 to No. 5 during an 11-2 campaign, ranking fifth nationally in pass efficiency defense and fourth in turnovers forced with 28. From 2014-16, Notre Dame's defensive efficiency was 65th, 58th and 54th in the FEI.

This year while ostensibly in line for the CFP the second time in three seasons, Notre Dame joined Alabama, Clemson, Iowa and Wisconsin as the only five teams to allow less than 20 points per game in each of the past three years (pending the playoffs).

Masterful at in-game adjustments on the fly, Lea’s ascent in the ranks has been rapid, and he even was a finalist for the Boston College head coaching job last season.

Although Lea merited his praise as a proven tactician, perhaps even more important was the way he imbued an esprit de corps that earned the players’ trust and devotion while maximizing their skills and desire to perform for him.

Often described as “cerebral,” and even “professorial,” Lea balanced exceptional communication and caring with frankness and firmness.

“He’s kind of like your dad away from home, honestly,” Hamilton said. “He’s there for you emotionally like no other coach I’ve ever been around. Whatever you need, whenever you need it, whatever time, in the building, at home, he’s always available for you. His door is always open for you to come in and express any anger, any happiness, anything.

“I feel like as a player that really helps me be comfortable in the building and around the coaches. He’s great at creating an environment and a culture where everybody cares about each other, and I think he’s going to do really well at Vanderbilt.”