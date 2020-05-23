Chat Recap: Talking Notre Dame Football With Mike Goolsby
Former Notre Dame linebacker/captain and current BlueandGold.com analyst Mike Goolsby hosted a live chat for subscribers on Tuesday, answering various Notre Dame and college football questions.
As a former player, knowing the team has been away for 10 weeks, when you hear about the upcoming CFB season and the ongoing adjustments regarding summer practices, the season, etc. that are too numerous to list, how do you see the players handling this?
Goolsby: First concern is injuries. Guys will not be in football shape. The longer this goes on, the more human nature (laziness) takes hold. On the positive side, one may assume teams with high character guys might fare better earlier in the season. Depth will be an issue for most teams.
More appropriate answer: it depends on the player. Age, maturity level, love of the game, sense of urgency, etc. I do think a fair amount of responsibility falls on the staff as well. Without knowing all the particulars, they have to be in these guys' ears -- almost like they would if they were recruiting them.
With teams throwing the ball all over the field these days, could a team still win a championship with a stout defense and an emphasis on the run game? Example: Notre Dame 1988 championship team. I think Tony Rice thew only 120 passes for the entire season. Some quarterbacks will now have that in three games.
Goolsby: Absolutely. What's interesting is the above formula wins almost yearly in the NFL playoffs. Teams have to play in tough weather, run the ball and play defense to advance. That's not so much the case in college, as playoff games are held indoors or warm climates. With that said, defense will always impact a game. Nowadays, it seems the defense needs to make splash plays, create turnovers, more so than be stout and unwavering.
Mike, as the season progressed and with the rigors of being a Notre Dame student athlete, did you experience a loss in weight and strength? I believe there was no full time nutritionist or training table when you played.
Goolsby: I didn't, but I wasn't asked to play at a higher weight than what God intended me to. I played at my "walking around" weight. But yes, most guys have to make a very concerted effort to keep weight on. If they don't, there's often a price to pay! That being said, modern football is less about weight/sheer size. Guys aren't encouraged to play heavy as much nowadays. A 225-pound LB can play at 225 pounds. Twenty years ago, he'd be told to play at 240.
Since hanging up the cleats, what changes good or bad in the game have you seen?
Goolsby: Lame answer I know, but there is no good and bad. Football changes and evolves. It's also cyclical. Some fans hate the "softening of the game" which I can appreciate and empathize with. But it's whats best for players. The game is played very, very fast nowadays. You have to put some kind of speed limit on it.
Have you reviewed any game film from last year? I would be interested to hear your thoughts on how the offensive line and running backs performed in the run games. Areas of strength and weakness.
Goolsby: Yes I have. In a word, I would say the run game was sufficient. There's no question there's room for more explosive plays in the run game. I'll keep beating that drum. There were so many plays that could pop if Notre Dame had a bit more dynamic and confident kid toting the pill.
Run it inside. Make the defense process and think, not just react. Mix in some pulling guards along with the zone scheme. Some boots and play-action boots would play well to Ian Book's inherent strength of moving around. That could be a nice mix.
Mike, who was the best team you played against during your time at Notre Dame? Where once the game started you thought “these guys are really good!”
Goolsby: USC. Reggie Bush, MattLeinart, etc. I don't think the players, with the exception of Bush's speed, were anything intimidating. They just ran a great scheme (Norm Chow) and were confident. But aside from USC, I wasn't wowed by anyone. That's not me being an ass, everyone else was kind of in the same tier. Some teams play harder than others, but athletically most are on par with one another.
How many different sports do you think a very good athlete should play in high school?
Goolsby: Love this question. I think kids should play multiple sports GROWING UP, not just high school. Kids don't play anymore, back yard games, etc. That's where kids learn leadership and to compete -- without coaches, parents around.
But in high school, I think a kid should play at least two sports. Maybe as recruiting picks up and they need to travel to visit schools, one sport could fall off ... More fun and less organized stuff is a good rule of thumb.
Whats your assessment of last year's offensive line?
Goolsby: Hung me out to dry here, very vague question brother. It's a strength, but you need a dynamic back to hit small holes that close quickly and make his own yardage. Ian Book needs to calm down at times and trust the bodies in front of him. Everything is fluid, man. If they block well, the running back has to handle his business. If they protect, Book has to hang in and deliver the ball. If he looks nervous, twitchy back there, it makes the protection look worse than it is.
How do you think the Irish will do? Do you see them undefeated by the time Clemson arrives?
Goolsby: Yes. Wisconsin is trending down to me. That's the only game I could see giving us a loss (before Clemson). Navy first game is freaking brutal. Lots of prep time wasted on that game. The defense has to focus almost solely on Navy offense versus installing a generic defense that will be used throughout the season.
Would you ever consider coaching at the college level. If so, what would your approach to recruiting be?
Goolsby: I think about it weekly.
I think my approach would be authentic. I'd be myself, honest and consistent, which breeds trust with player. I've been a blue-chip recruit, and I train them nowadays, so there's that perspective. I'm also not lazy. I'm in sales for a living. There is something to be said for being consistent and creative when trying to break through with kids.
