By the numbers: Notre Dame vs. Stanford game analysis

0 Points allowed by the Fighting Irish in the first half in three straight contests. According to Notre Dame media relations, that is the first time that has happened since at least 1996.

2 Drives of more than 25 yards allowed by the Notre Dame defense the entire game, with both coming in the fourth quarter after the game was out of hand. Stanford gained 128 yards on those two drives, but managed only 99 on its other 12 possessions.

4 Consecutive wins in the state of California for the Fighting Irish. It is their longest win streak in the Golden State since they won eight in a row from 1984 to 1993.

Brian Kelly is 112-40 as Notre Dame football's head coach. (Spencer Allen and Chuck Aragon)

4-0 Record on the road for the Fighting Irish. That is the fourth time under Brian Kelly they went undefeated on the road for an entire season (2012, 2018, 2019 and 2021). Kelly is the first coach since Lou Holtz (1992 and 1993) to have back-to-back seasons with undefeated road records.

11 Wins in a season for Notre Dame for the eighth time in program history. Four of those eight have been achieved under Kelly (2012, 2018, 2019 and 2021), the most by any Irish head coach.

14 Consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown for the Notre Dame defense, before a turnover early in the third quarter set up a two-play, 13-yard drive for Stanford’s first touchdown of the game.

16 Straight wins in the month of November for Notre Dame.

20 Touchdown passes for graduate student quarterback Jack Coan this season, a new career high for him.

42 Consecutive victories against unranked opponents for Notre Dame, the longest active streak in the FBS.

54 Wins over a five-year span for the Fighting Irish — a new program record. The previous mark of 53 was set from 1988-92.

55 Rushing yards allowed by the Notre Dame defense against Stanford. It was the fewest in a game since they allowed 33 to Clemson in 2020.

64 Receptions for sophomore Michael Mayer this fall, the most ever by a Fighting Irish tight end in a single season. Tyler Eifert held the previous mark with 63 catches in 2011. Mayer also equaled the single-game record for receptions by a tight end with nine for 105 yards (Cole Kmet notched nine catches for 108 yards at Georgia on Sept. 21, 2019). This was Mayer’s second career 100-yard receiving game and the eighth game in his career he has had seven or more catches.