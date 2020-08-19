Brian Kelly has eagerly told reporters about the early fall camp success of some Notre Dame freshmen, even though no one outside the team can see it with practices closed.

Twice in the last week, Kelly has highlighted freshman running back Chris Tyree and tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman. He later hinted usage of multi-tight end formations could go up due to the overall talent in the room and the possibility one of the freshmen forces his way onto the field.

We’ll have to take him at his word.