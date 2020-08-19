Buy Or Sell: Freshman TE Michael Mayer Will Play At Least 200 Snaps
Brian Kelly has eagerly told reporters about the early fall camp success of some Notre Dame freshmen, even though no one outside the team can see it with practices closed.
Twice in the last week, Kelly has highlighted freshman running back Chris Tyree and tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman. He later hinted usage of multi-tight end formations could go up due to the overall talent in the room and the possibility one of the freshmen forces his way onto the field.
We’ll have to take him at his word.
Mayer, the No. 36 overall recruit in 2020, is an intriguing case. Even with Tommy Tremble as the likely starter and senior Brock Wright in the picture, Mayer could force his way into the rotation with an impressive fall camp like Kyle Hamilton did last year. But what might that role look like? Could it reach 200 snaps? BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss in this week’s buy or sell.
SELL: By Patrick Engel
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news