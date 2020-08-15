In the same category as “the sun will rise in the East,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly this week in a Zoom conference lauded the progress of current freshman tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman. Few things are more predictable in the Fighting Irish program than the sustained excellence at the tight end position it has enjoyed over the past half century that has been unrivaled.

Michael Mayer is Notre Dame's highest rated tight end recruit since Kyle Rudolph in 2008. (Michael Mayer/Twitter)

Despite 2019 starter Cole Kmet turning pro after his junior year and becoming the first overall tight end selection (the third under Kelly during his 10 seasons) in this spring’s NFL Draft, the Notre Dame tight end cupboard remains as well stocked as ever. How easy it is to forget that senior Brock Wright was the No. 1-ranked recruit in the program’s 2017 haul (No. 44 nationally by Rivals), while Kmet was second (No. 95).

Then last year, current junior Tommy Tremble began establishing himself as the next high-ranking NFL prospect at the position, starting seven times in a double tight-end alignment with Kmet and snaring 16 passes for 183 yards and four scores (surpassing Kmet’s 15 catches for 162 yards and no scores as a 2018 sophomore). Classmate and four-star recruit George Takacs would be a prime figure at a lot of Power 5 (or for 2020, Power 3) schools with his 6-6, 245-pound frame. The fact that Mayer and Bauman are even in the discussion to see action as Notre Dame freshmen is remarkable considering how future second-round picks Anthony Fasano (2002) and John Carlson (2003) were redshirted as freshman, and first-round choice Tyler Eifert (2009) took a medical redshirt his freshman year. That’s not even including how other future Irish NFL tight end alumni who either did not play or caught one or zero passes as freshmen included All-Pro Mark Bavaro (1981) or first-round pick Irv Smith (1989). Running back Chris Tyree might be receiving the most attention among Notre Dame’s freshmen because of his game-breaking speed and the need at his position, but the two freshmen tight ends have made their own mark in the embryonic stages of preseason workouts. The listed 6-5, 235 Mayer arrives as Notre Dame’s highest-ranked tight end in the Top 100 (36th) since Kyle Rudolph at No. 20 in 2008. “Mayer has innate ability, size, quickness, escapability as he releases off the line of scrimmage,” Kelly said. “He’s an impressive young man in everything he has done.” The Irish head coach was then quick to remind that nobody should be sleeping on the listed 6-5, 240-pound Bauman, who was ranked No. 129. After all, it wasn’t long ago that Kmet was ranked behind Wright. “Here’s a guy if he’s not coming in at the same time as Mayer. …Everybody’s talking about him,” Kelly said. “He’s a guy I don’t think we can hold off the field either. Very impressed with him early on.” Who had the best freshman tight end seasons at Notre Dame? These are the standards Mayer and Bauman will face.

Kevin Bauman (second from right) with family, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Brian Kelly. (Bauman Family)