Brian Kelly On WR Kevin Austin Jr.’s Injury Recovery, 2021 Plans For Him

The picture hit Notre Dame football’s official social media channels June 21, its subject yelling in excitement with his chest puffed and arms flexed as they hung by his side. It was confirmation that surely elicited relief followed by cautious excitement from Irish fans who saw it. Kevin Austin Jr., the player in the photo, is healthy and participating in Notre Dame’s summer workouts. The senior wide receiver with a hefty figurative weight placed upon his shoulders is oh-so-close to taking the field, which he will when fall camp opens in about a month. His returned lined up with the timeline head coach Brian Kelly laid out in early June. He would participate in workouts, at first in a limited capacity.

Austin is working back from a pair of foot fractures suffered in 2020. (BGI)

“We’re going to gradually work him into a running program,” Kelly said then. “We’re not going to throw him right back out there immediately.” His progress has ramped up since. He will enter 2021 fall camp in the same spot he was a year ago: expected to be a go-to weapon on an offense that needs to replace a departed No. 1 receiver, but surrounded by unknowns. He has played in just two games since 2019 and has six career catches. And yet the Irish receiving corps’ ceiling appears to be tied to him more than any other member of it. His supposed 2020 breakout after a 2019 suspension was ruined by a pair of fractures to his fifth metatarsal. The first came in training camp and knocked him out for more than two months. He elected to rehab it instead of undergoing a bone graft procedure, which would have ended his season then.