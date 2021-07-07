Addressing Five Notre Dame Summer Storylines With Brian Kelly, Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees’ second offseason as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator is one of reshaping. It began in spring practice, a luxury he did not have last year. It continues this summer and in fall camp, with a bit more urgency as the opener nears.

Rees understood he had an experienced quarterback, a dominant offensive line and skilled tight ends when head coach Brian Kelly promoted him in January 2020. His job last year was to figure out how to best use them.

Now, though, an offensive line exodus, the search for a new quarterback and turnover at receiver meant he needed to gain a better feel of the pieces he had before scheming and tailoring to them.