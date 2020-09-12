Brian Kelly Inks Notre Dame Contract Extension Through 2024
Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick announced Saturday that head coach Brian Kelly signed a contract extension through the 2024 season.
Kelly enters is entering his 11th season with the Fighting Irish and compiled 33 wins over the last three seasons and is a College Football Coach of the Year Award (2009, 2012 and 2018).
The terms of the contract were agreed to in late 2019.
“We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future,” Swarbrick said in a press release. “These terms were agreed upon in December and we planned the subsequent announcement for the Blue-Gold game in April.
"When the University transitioned to remote learning in March, we decided to wait to make this announcement until we were able to return our attention to football being back in action and I am happy to share this great news today.”
Over a 29-year coaching career, Kelly's overall record is 263-94-2 (.735). While at Notre Dame, 10 of his teams have played in bowl games, including losses in the 2013 BCS National Championship game and the 2018 College Football Playoff.
NEWS |@CoachBrianKelly’s contract extended through 2024 season.— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 12, 2020
NOTE: Deal was agreed upon in December 2019.
RELEASE: https://t.co/dYqquiVifj pic.twitter.com/JsXSDvHtq3
