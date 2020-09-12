The terms of the contract were agreed to in late 2019.

Kelly enters is entering his 11th season with the Fighting Irish and compiled 33 wins over the last three seasons and is a College Football Coach of the Year Award (2009, 2012 and 2018).

“We are pleased to be able to have Brian lead our football program for the foreseeable future,” Swarbrick said in a press release. “These terms were agreed upon in December and we planned the subsequent announcement for the Blue-Gold game in April.

"When the University transitioned to remote learning in March, we decided to wait to make this announcement until we were able to return our attention to football being back in action and I am happy to share this great news today.”

Over a 29-year coaching career, Kelly's overall record is 263-94-2 (.735). While at Notre Dame, 10 of his teams have played in bowl games, including losses in the 2013 BCS National Championship game and the 2018 College Football Playoff.