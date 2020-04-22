A release from Notre Dame’s athletic department on Wednesday afternoon announced that after 33 seasons and a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame career with the Fighting Irish, head coach Muffet McGraw is stepping down from her post. Succeeding her will be former 1997-2001 Notre Dame point guard and longtime McGraw assistant Niele Ivey, who was with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies this past year.

McGraw is stepping down after a 33-year Naismith Hall of Fame Basketball career at Notre Dame. (Robert Franklin/Associated Press)

McGraw will officially announce her retirement from coaching this afternoon (Wednesday, April 22) at 4:30 p.m. ET as part of a virtual press conference. “It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach,” McGraw stated. “I want to thank Monk Malloy and Father [John] Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to coach the game I love at a university I love. I have learned much about leadership from the many athletics directors with whom I have served, and in particular I want to thank [athletics director] Jack Swarbrick for his unwavering support. “I am grateful to have worked with the best assistant coaches in the business, and I have been blessed to coach so many phenomenal women. To the best fans in the country, it was my honor and privilege to play for you.” McGraw's 936 career wins rank sixth all time among Division I coaches, men or women, with 842 coming at Notre Dame. She led the Irish to national titles in 2001 and 2018, and had seven other Final Four appearances from 1997 through 2017. The release indicated that she will remain active with the university and local communities.

“It is inevitable and appropriate that as we mark Muffet’s retirement from coaching today, much of the focus will be on the remarkable record of competitive success that makes her a Hall of Fame coach,” Swarbrick stated. “But my reflections go more to her as an educator, friend and role model. Every time I had the privilege of stepping into her classroom, be it at practice or courtside during a game, I was struck by how much she cared about her students and how important it was for her to use basketball as a vehicle to help develop future leaders. “Winning over 900 games and two national championships make Muffet a legendary coach; nurturing ‘strong confident women who are not afraid to use their voice and take a stand’ makes Muffet a teacher who made a difference in the lives of every student-athlete she taught. While we will not have the benefit of Muffet as our coach going forward, we will make certain that through her ongoing work with Notre Dame athletics we continue to enjoy all that she has to offer as an educator, friend, and role model.” McGraw is one of just five NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. The others are Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer, Geno Auriemma and Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Ivey (right) will succeed her longtime mentor at Notre Dame. (Fighting Irish Media)