Boston College sinks Notre Dame with 3-point barrage

Boston College needed a little more than three minutes to eliminate No. 19 Notre Dame's 14-point lead in the second half Thursday night on its home court in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles used a 15-0 run across the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter to take the lead. Notre Dame extended its lead back to six points twice in the fourth quarter, but Boston College couldn't be put away in Conte Forum.

The Eagles scratched their way to a 73-71 ACC victory with the help of 11 3-pointers, eight of which came in the second half. Twelve of Boston College's 19 points in the fourth quarter came from beyond the arc. The Eagles finished 11-of-23 from 3 while the Irish made 5-of-12.

Notre Dame (13-4, 4-2 ACC) failed to make a field goal in the final 3:29. Senior guard Dara Mabrey hit a 3 to put the Irish up 70-67, but Boston College (13-5, 4-3) responded with guard Makayla Dickens' sixth 3-pointer and a basket by guard Cameron Swartz to take a 72-70 lead.

Junior forward Sam Brunelle hit 1-of-2 free throws for freshman guard Olivia Miles, who was hit in the eye on her drive, to cut the deficit to 72-71 with 1:42 remaining.

The Eagles gave the Irish multiple chances to tie or take the lead in the final 20 seconds. Miles was called for a questionable offensive foul on a drive with 10 seconds remaining.

Notre Dame eventually regained possession after Boston College threw an inbounds pass away with seven seconds left. Graduate forward Maya Dodson got a clean look at the basket off a lob from Miles but she missed.

After BC's Marnelle Garraud made 1-of-2 free throws, Notre Dame had one last chance with four seconds remaining. Freshman guard Sonia Citron threw an inbounds pass to Maddy Westbeld, who missed a turnaround jumper in the post. Citron got her hands on the ball for a putback tip, but it didn't sink either.

Swartz scored a game-high 28 points with five 3s for Boston College. Dickens added 20 points with six 3s.

Brunelle led the Irish in scoring with 15 points off the bench. Dodson and Citron each scored 13. Citron grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Miles, who fouled out with four seconds left, scored 12 and added seven assists.

