Blue & Gold TV: Young players filling gaps as 9-1 Irish keep progressing
Tyler Horka joins Blue & Gold TV for our weekly in-season update on Notre Dame football.
Head coach Brian Kelly provided more details on Kyle Hamilton's timeline to return, plus we discuss the trend of emerging young players like Rylie Mills and Ramon Henderson after they played in critical role for an Irish defense that kept Virginia out of the end zone.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.