 Blue & Gold TV: Tim Hyde breaks down Notre Dame football’s top recruit in 2022
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-27 13:08:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Tim Hyde breaks down Notre Dame's top recruit in 2022

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
Notre Dame signed 21 recruits in the early signing period, a group that ranks No. 7 in the country per Rivals. Who is the most talented prospect? Which position group was the best? BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Tim Hyde discuss.

