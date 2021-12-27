Blue & Gold TV: Tim Hyde breaks down Notre Dame’s top recruit in 2022
Notre Dame signed 21 recruits in the early signing period, a group that ranks No. 7 in the country per Rivals. Who is the most talented prospect? Which position group was the best? BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Tim Hyde discuss.
