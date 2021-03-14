Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts, Highlights Of New Notre Dame Commit Jaden Mickey
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Corona (Calif.) Centennial class of 2022 cornerback Jaden Mickey has announced his commitment to Notre Dame.
Learn more about Mickey as a player and how his pledge to the Fighting Irish came together in this video from BlueandGold.com’s Mason Plummer and Mike Singer.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.