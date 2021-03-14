 Thoughts, Highlights Of New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Cornerback Commit Jaden Mickey
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-14 14:00:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Thoughts, Highlights Of New Notre Dame Commit Jaden Mickey

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Corona (Calif.) Centennial class of 2022 cornerback Jaden Mickey has announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

Learn more about Mickey as a player and how his pledge to the Fighting Irish came together in this video from BlueandGold.com’s Mason Plummer and Mike Singer.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}