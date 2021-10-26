Blue & Gold TV: Stopping UNC without Kyle Hamilton
The Notre Dame secondary have a tall task ahead of them, without their tallest and best defensive back Kyle Hamilton.
North Carolina has a top quarterback in Sam Howell, and one of the nation’s best slot receivers in Josh Downs.
So how will the Irish defend the Tar Heels without Hamilton? Tyler Horka and Greg Ladky raise the issue in the latest edition of Blue & Gold TV.
