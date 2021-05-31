Blue & Gold TV: Rivals Analyst Breaks Down Key Notre Dame Targets
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer is joined by Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney, who is based on the West Coast.
Gorney saw Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman defensive end Cyrus Moss at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp May 23, and has seen Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka on a number of occasions.
Gorney discusses all three major Notre Dame targets and where the Irish stand in their respective recruitments.
